James Norton says he shared a ''warm affectionate relationship'' on-and-off screen with Emma Watson.

The pair star as John Brooke and Meg March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women', and the 'McMafia' star has opened up about the close bond he developed with the 'Harry Potter' actress, 29, during filming.

He told Variety: ''We had our own little world of Meg and John [Brooke].

''It was a lovely warm affectionate relationship both on and off the camera which was great.''

The former 'Granchester' star was in awe of the rest of the cast - which also includes the likes of Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet - too.

He added: ''I was very aware of the caliber of people on that set. ''I spent most of my time standing in the corner just trying to soak as much of it as I possibly could.''

James, 33, quit his role as Sidney Chambers in UK detective series 'Granchester' to embark on a career in movies, and said he previous said he felt it was the right time to ''take the plunge'' and take on new challenges, with a hope of landing more big screen gigs.

However, he admitted he will miss the show and his ''bromance'' with co-star Robson Green.

He said:''It's been such an emotional decision, I've loved this job so much and I owe the show an enormous amount.

''Robson has been the best partner in crime both on and off screen, it's no secret that we have the most amazing bromance!

''When Sidney's storyline with Amanda (his on-off girlfriend) was tied up and he chose the church over her, it seemed like that was the natural conclusion to his story.

''And I just felt like it was time to give someone else a turn - if you want to carry on learning you've got to take the plunge.

''Sally Wainwright is writing a third series of 'Happy Valley' and I'm starting to venture into film, so it feels like the right time to challenge myself.

''I fancy an adventure - I'd love to spend a bit more time in New York or LA, I'm open to opportunities.''