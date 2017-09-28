British TV star James Norton has admitted he is happy to be in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond but said he isn't ''holding out'' for the iconic role.
The 32-year-old actor was one of the many names in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007, but Norton - who is best known for starring in British TV series 'Broadchurch' and 'Happy Valley' - isn't thinking about the possibility of portraying the iconic spy and is instead focusing on accepting other work.
In an interview with MrPorter.com, Norton said: ''It's nice to be in that conversation. But I'm certainly not saying no to stuff because I'm holding out for that.''
Norton has been rumoured to be up for the role along with Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and Damian Lewis but Craig recently confirmed he will be back as the secret agent one last time in what will be his fifth outing.
When asked on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' if he would be playing Bond again, he replied: ''Yes. I couldn't be happier. I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I've been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you.''
The 49-year-old actor - who has played Bond in 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' - ''always wanted to return'' to the role, but he will hang up his tuxedo after Bond 25.
The next Bond film will be released in November 2019.
