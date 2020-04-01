James Norton has hinted that the role of James Bond doesn't appeal to him.

The 'Grantchester' star, who has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, admits that he struggles to identify as a leading man and would rather play supporting roles.

James told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I don't identify myself as the leading man and, when you do play them, you often realise they are the least interesting role.

''Who wants to play Cinderella when you can be one of the Ugly Sisters? It certainly opens doors and gets you into a conversation when you're the dashing young lead, but as soon as you identify yourself with that, then you limit yourself.''

The 34-year-old actor had previously stated there was ''no truth'' behind rumours he could be the next Bond.

He said: ''It's crazy. It's not real. It's speculative. There is no truth behind it. Unless journalists know something more than I do. It's bizarre and quite flattering to be even considered in that world, but beyond that? Pure speculation.''

James, whose other credits include 'Happy Valley' and 'McMafia', insists that he loves the Bond franchise and hopes producer Barbara Broccoli continues to make Bond ''relevant''.

He explained: ''I love the franchise and hope Barbara Broccoli continues to make it relevant. Going into the heart of Bond's private world, as opposed to one-liners, is already progress. But there is more to be made, so future casting in all roles is going to be important. I don't know how you do that, because I'm not Barbara Broccoli.''

It was reported earlier this year that James had met with 007 bosses over the possibility of replacing Daniel Craig, who will make his last appearance as Bond in 'No Time To Die'.

A source said: ''Numerous meetings and secret squirrel script readings were had at the back end of last year. James has always been in the frame but until four months ago there were no concrete moves.

''Producers wanted a Brit and James ticks all the boxes - tall, strapping, physically fit and, of course, looks great in a dinner jacket. James has been filming in upstate New York for the past few months, but was out celebrating recently, with one of his gang openly telling revellers that his mate was the new James Bond. Everyone is hoping to get the deal confirmed and signed off, with an announcement in the summer.''