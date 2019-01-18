James McAvoy has conceded he felt ''freaked out'' by Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in 'It - Chapter Two'.
James McAvoy felt ''freaked out'' by Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in 'It - Chapter Two'.
The 39-year-old actor - who also stars alongside the likes of Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan and Bill Hader in the upcoming horror film - has admitted to being a little bit unnerved by the sight of Bill when he was wearing his on-screen costume.
He told 'Good Morning America': ''He's amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying.
''He's a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out.
''I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we'd all done weird freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, 'I don't like being here. I don't like being an actor today.'
''He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.''
Meanwhile, screenwriter Gary Dauberman previously revealed that 'It - Chapter Two' will attempt to bring to life some of the weirder elements from the book.
The second part of director Andy Muschietti's acclaimed re-imagining of Stephen King's 1986 novel is up and running following the success of the first movie, and Gary promised that the sequel will push even more boundaries.
He said: ''It's sort of organic; it's really kind of just chipping away at the stone and trying to find the most focused, accessible way into some of more metaphysical aspects of that book.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...