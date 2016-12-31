James McAvoy's Xbox addiction made him forget his lines.

The 37-year-old actor got so addicted to the game console whilst filming for 'Becoming Jane' that he eventually had to burn his Oblivion game CD before it truly ''ruined the job'' for him.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, he said: ''When I went to Ireland to film 'Becoming Jane' my partner got me an Xbox and I thought, 'What have you done? You're going to ruin the job for me.' I stayed up three nights in a row playing Oblivion. I was working 16-hour days and then staying up all night playing the game.

''On the final morning I was eating pizza, drinking coke and still playing the game when the driver collected me for filming so I ejected the game and burnt the CD on the cooker. I haven't got into computer games since. I'm done.''

Meanwhile, James previously admitted he thinks his bald head has boosted his career.

He shared: ''I was in San Diego, at Comic Con, promoting 'X Men' and I got f***ing blind drunk and stumbled into M Night Shyamalan and he was like, 'Heeeeey! I've never seen you like this before.' And he gave me a part in his next movie. And the next director I met was like, 'I really like you bald. I'm going to give you this part!' It seems that everyone likes me bald right now.''

And James really enjoys working out for his movies but admits he ''never thought'' he'd be into hitting the gym.

He said: ''It's f***ing brilliant, I love it, man! I Never thought I would be into that s**t but it's so much fun, really technical, and quite Zen.''