James McAvoy insists being an actor prevents any sense of ego because so little attention is paid by the crew while shooting scenes.
The 'Glass' actor admitted nothing brings him down to earth more than when he puts in a passionate performance, only for the director to call cut and for him to realise no one on set was paying him much attention.
He told Men's Journal magazine: ''Sometimes, when I'm acting on set, I feel like I bare my soul and f***ing reveal the deepest darkest truths of my upbringing, and I do what I think should be a nominated performance, and then they shout 'cut,' and I'm like, 'Uh?'
''You look at the crew, and everybody's picking their nose or scratching their balls at that moment.''
The 39-year-old actor - who has eight-year-old son Brendan with ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff - insists he doesn't do anything to ''deserve'' attention and he believes on photoshoots he is just treated like a ''flighty horse'' because people are determined to get as much out of him as possible.
He said: ''I mean, everything gets normalised after a while.
''But what you've got to do as it's getting normalised is to remember that everybody just has their role to play.
''And even though I was the focal point this morning, that's just my role. It's not like I deserve it.
''And by the way, nobody else who was there is f***ing thinking to themselves: 'Wow, what a guy!'
''It's just because they've got you for such a small length of time.
''I think they think of you as sort of a flighty horse, almost. If you don't treat it with f***ing kid gloves, it's going to buck and run away and you'll never tame it.
''Because they've got a very finite amount of time to get a lot of content out of you. There's a lot of internet to be filled up. Do you know what I mean?''
