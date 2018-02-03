James McAvoy's mother Liz Johnston has tragically passed away at her home in Glasgow, Scotland.
James McAvoy's mother has passed away.
The 38-year-old actor has been left devastated after he found out that his mum Liz Johnstone had sadly passed away at the age of 59 in the council flat he grew up in along with his sister Joy in Glasgow, Scotland, following years of ill-health.
A local source told Daily Record newspaper: ''Liz had health troubles and faced up to them as well as possible but it meant she really kept herself to herself.
''She had no desire to change her life on the back of his fame. She wished to stay in Drumchapel and that's what she did.
''She never ever held any airs and graces about James and Joy being on TV or in movies and she would play it down. But she was very proud of them both.
''Her parents have always been just the same and never wanted any fuss. They were proud of their grandchildren as any other grandparents would be.
''They are extremely nice and down to earth people and that probably helped keep James fairly grounded despite his big success.''
Although he was close with his mother, James was raised by his grandparents after Liz and his dad James Snr decided to split up when he was seven years old.
The 'Split' actor lost contact with his dad after the separation but James Snr believes he ''took it hard'' because he always longed for his parents to get back together.
In 2008, James Snr told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I think James still had hopes of me and his mum sorting things out.
''It has been hard on me not being in his life, but I'm just glad that he seems happy.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...