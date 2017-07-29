James McAvoy is proud of himself for not dropping his cigarette while getting his ''ass kicked'' by Charlize Theron in 'Atomic Blonde'.
James McAvoy loved getting his ''ass kicked'' by Charlize Theron in 'Atomic Blonde'.
The 38-year-old actor plays Cold War-era spy David Percival in the action thriller alongside Charlize as Lorraine Broughton and James admitted his character cannot compete with Charlize's in physical combat.
He told PEOPLE: ''I didn't have a lot of fight scenes but I was pretty pleased with myself for figuring out how to keep a cigarette in my mouth while I was getting my ass kicked by Charlize Theron. And by the way I actually did, there was no camera trickery, I actually kept it in my mouth the whole time.''
James sports a buzz cut in the movie but is currently bald as he prepares to reprise the role of Charles 'Professor X' Xavier in 'X-Men' movie 'Dark Phoenix', but James admitted he hates when he has to shave his head.
He explained: ''I used to like the fact that it afforded me a certain amount of anonymity but it no longer does that. Since I did two movies that everybody saw where I had a bald head, now it's like a f***ing beacon. But what do I like about it? Not a lot at the moment. I like when it's been about five or seven days going in, then it's cool but when it's properly skinhead I look a bit weird. I do like the fact that I don't have to do anything in the morning.''
And when he's not working, James prefers to chill out at home rather than throw himself into the Hollywood lifestyle.
He said: ''What do I enjoy most when I'm not working? Hard drinking and drugs! No, like most good people, I enjoy the usual s**t. Playing football, reading, I like cooking. All these boring things I like to do when I'm not flying around the world crazy, just being safe at home.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
As another full-on Irvine Welsh adaptation Trainspotting did in 1996, this bracingly original movie puts...
This trailer is only suitable for persons aged 18 or over.Bruce Robertson is a vile,...