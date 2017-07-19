James McAvoy's half-brother has been jailed for nine months for abducting a father-of-four.

Donald McAvoy, 27 - who the 'X-Men' actor has never met - and Stephen Killen, 30, locked Zahid Sattar in a car in April and drove him around for two hours while demanding £5,000 in drug money they claimed was owed to them by a mutual friend.

The 39-year-old victim is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: ''McAvoy was demented. I thought I was going to die.

''I thought that was the end of me and they were going to kill me because they weren't going to get the money my friend owed them.

''I have nothing to do with drugs, but this has changed my life forever.''

Zahid is now on 21 different types of medication and isn't sure he will ever get over the incident.

He said: ''I can't go out myself and don't know if I'll ever recover. I can't believe people meant to be my pals would do this.''

Killen was jailed for 27 months at Stirling Sheriff Court for abduction, demanding money, making racist remarks and assault.

Recalling the incident, Zahid added: ''McAvoy was staring at me the whole time and wouldn't shut up.

''Killen kept calling me 'black b******'. They told me none of this would have happened if my friend had paid money owed for drugs.

''Killen was repeatedly punching me so I was covered in blood. I just wanted it to end.''

James, 38, shares a father, James McAvoy Snr., 58 - who he is estranged from - with Donald.

In 2008, James Snr. admitted he hoped the 'Atonement' actor would contact him one day.

He said at the time: ''It has been hard on me not being in his life, but I'm just glad that he seems happy.

''I hope one day he'll get in touch. I was amazed he'd done so well.

''James was a real daddy's boy - we would go swimming and play football together. We didn't have a lot of money, but we got by.''

The actor's dad James Snr. and mother Liz split up when the star was just seven years old, and his father previously admitted the youngster ''took it hard''.

He said: ''Our son took it hard. He just wasn't the carefree little boy he'd been before.''