The Scottish actor, who portrays a man with 23 different personalities in his latest film, admits Joaquin Phoenix was originally set to play the part.

"I came quite late in the day; I think Joaquin Phoenix was going to do it," he says. "But then I stepped in at the last minute because Joaquin pulled out."

James admits he would have liked longer to perfect the role and bulk up.

"Night said he wanted me to get a bit bulkier, so I said, 'Look, I can either get all skinny and muscly and I can do that real quick by losing some weight and doing reps and all that s**t, or I can gain muscle but it'll be more bulky than it'll be ripped.' I didn't have long."

The director went with MCAvoy's first option and the actor appears wiry-thin in the thriller.