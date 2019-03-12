James McAvoy is auctioning off his Oscars shirt for charity.

The 'Glass' star has teamed up with Ronald McDonald House New York - which provides temporary housing and support for pediatric cancer patients and their families - to sell the garment, which he wore to the Academy Awards last month, and to add to the value of the top, he had it autographed by a number of big name stars at the event.

The Scottish actor found a Sharpie marker backstage and asked the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Adams and Jason Momoa to autograph his shirt.

Announcing the news on Instagram, James y wrote: ''Calling all shirt and megastar lovers.I went to the oscars and got Graffiti'd by an absolute ton of acting royalty. (List of names below...I'm now a name dropper). I'm going to sweepstake this amazing shirt in aid of @rmhnewyork LINK IN BIO .It is an incredible charity that helps house and feed children and their families whilst they battle cancer. For just 10 bucks or pounds or whatever your currency is you can have the chance to win this shirt or some great secondary prizes and help some beautiful families. Please help if you can and if you can't thanks for reading. All the best James McAvoy. (sic)''

CEO & President of Ronald McDonald House New York, Ruth Browne, praised the 'Starter for 10' actor - who has long been a supporter of the foundation - as he has gone ''above and beyond'' for the charity for ''several years''.

She said in a statement: ''James has been a strong supporter of the House for several years through our relationship with MDC Productions and we are so appreciative of his generosity of time that he has given to the families of Ronald McDonald House New York who have a child fighting pediatric cancer.

''James has personally gone above and beyond to make this incredible sweepstakes initiative come to life and we are so grateful to be the chosen recipient.''

Fans who want to be in with a chance to win the shirt, simply need to donate $10 to Ronald McDonald House New York at Prizeo.com/JamesMcAvoy.