James McAvoy is in talks for 'It: Chapter Two'.

The 'Filth' actor and Bill Hader are both said to have entered discussions with New Line Cinema about appearing in the sequel to the 2017 supernatural horror film, which was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Sources have told Variety that McAvoy is being touted for the role of Losers' Club leader Bill - portrayed by Jaeden Lieberher in last year's movie - and Hader is in talks for the part of Richie, who was played by Finn Wolfhard.

Jessica Chastain is set to play Beverly Marsh - the only female member of the club, played by Sophia Lillis in 2017's 'It' - and Bill Skarsgard is expected to reprise his role as dancing clown Pennywise.

The sequel will look at the lives of the Losers' Club 27 years on when a devastating phone call reunites them.

Andy Muschietti will return to direct the second motion picture, and Gary Dauberman is to write the script.

What's more, sources revealed there are plans for the youngsters from the first film to return for the sequel in flashback scenes, but it is still being worked out.

Chastain has previously admitted she would love to star in the 'It' sequel.

She said: ''Well, I love Andy and Barbara [Muschietti]. I worked with them on Andy's directorial debut, you know, his film, 'Mama'.

''His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so ... We'll see ... Listen, of course, I want to work on it ... they're my friends. They're like my family. Anything that they're doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.''

Last year's re-imagining of the 1986 King novel followed the group of youngsters as they were faced with their biggest fears when they went up against terrifying Pennywise.