James McAvoy has donated £50,000 to a cancer-stricken teenager for pioneering treatment.

The 37-year-old actor met 16-year-old Kelly Turner from Dover in Kent, South East England at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London earlier this week, and after posing for a selfie together he transferred the hefty sum of money to the young girl's JustGiving fundraising page, which her parents Linda and Martin setup to raise the £1 million required for her to undergo the specialist treatment in New York.

A message alongside the 'Split' star's generous donation read: ''Great to meet you the other day Kelly. I hope this helps you achieve your goal sooner rather than later. Good luck luv James. (sic)''

Kelly's dad Martin was overwhelmed by the support of the Scottish star and how kind he was when he came into the hospital and visited other youngsters on the ward.

According to the MailOnline, he said: ''He decided to come and visit everyone and spent a lot of time talking to Kelly and the others. She managed to grab a selfie with him, so that's another celebrity she's met.''

Martin also posted on Twitter: '''Thank you James McAvoy, you're wonderful.''

Kelly has desmoplastic round cell tumours - an aggressive form of tumour that typically begin in the abdomen or pelvis - and desperately needs the money to be treated at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the Big Apple.

She has already exceeded the expectations of her doctors, who told her she would only have two years to live in October 2015.

However, the NHS has refused to continue treating her illness or pay for her to have it done in America.

The figure raised is now way beyond the initial £408,000 for the surgery but she needs the rest of the amount for follow-up immunotherapy which will also be carried out at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.