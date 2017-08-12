James McAvoy isn't keen on the idea of playing James Bond as he doesn't think the role wouldn't ''suit'' him.
The 38-year-old actor insists the iconic role of the suave spy wouldn't ''suit'' him and he has no interest in being Daniel Craig's successor.
He said: ''Have I been in the running? [Is it the dream role for actors?] Apparently so but not for me. It wouldn't work, he wouldn't suit me.''
James can currently be seen as covert spy David Percival opposite Charlize Theron in Cold War thriller 'Atomic Blonde' and thinks his part is as big a departure from Bond as it's possible to get.
He said: ''He's the anti-Bond. He doesn't wear a suit, he doesn't drink martinis. Well, maybe he does - he drinks a lot. I'm sure martinis have been in there somewhere.
''He smokes, does large amounts of drugs and he's riddled with sexual infections - some not even known to man. He's not in your typical guise of a spy - he's everything Bond isn't and loves it, and he probably loves the spy game a little too much.
''There isn't as much effort put into the actual goal. We're dissecting the glamorous side of spying with Charlize and then the crustier hobo perspective with my character. It feels very balanced.''
The Scottish star was ''astounded'' watching his co-star in action because she was so committed to the movie, and he looked to her for guidance.
He told heat magazine: ''She is unmatchable, immeasurable - nobody can touch her in light of how hard she trains, just going for it in general, how she commits 150 per cent.
''It's astounding to witness. If you're going to take on this story, take on this 80s espionage Cold War action, but bathe it in swathes of neon and insane stunts, you want Charlize leading you into battle. She was my commander on this.''
