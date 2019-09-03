James McAvoy has revealed he did all of his own stunts in his role as Bill Denbrough in horror sequel 'It Chapter Two'.
James McAvoy did all of his own stunts on 'It Chapter Two'.
The 40-year-old actor plays the adult version of Bill Denbrough in the sequel to Andy Muschietti's hit 2017 movie and as a huge fan of Stephen King's original 1986 novel he admits it was a huge thrill to get to step foot inside the creepy Neibolt Street house, which leads to Pennywise the Dancing Clown's lair, and ride Bill's bike.
Some of the sequences in the horror were physically challenging but rather than rely on a stuntman McAvoy took it upon himself to put his body on line for the fear-inducing film.
Speaking at the European premiere of 'It Chapter Two', which was held on Monday night (02.09.19) at The Vaults in London, he said: ''The Neibolt Street house was quite a laugh, usually! There was a lot of stunts. I generally got to ride my bike up to it or away from it which was always fun because I loved [the bike] Silver and Silver was a big thing for Bill and for me as a fan of that book. So getting to ride around and shout, 'Hi-yo, Silver, away!' was pretty awesome.
''I got to do a few stunts tumbling out of the house. You could watch the film and it could be a stuntman and you'd never know it wasn't me, but I did it all and it was awesome.''
McAvoy stars alongside Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult members of the Losers' Club who return to Derry, Maine, 27 years after the events of the first film to once again battle child-eating monster Pennywise the Dancing Clown - played by Bill Skarsgard.
'It Chapter Two' hits cinemas this Friday (06.09.19).
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
From the co-director of John Wick, this similarly styled action romp puts Charlize Theron front...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...