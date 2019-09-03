James McAvoy did all of his own stunts on 'It Chapter Two'.

The 40-year-old actor plays the adult version of Bill Denbrough in the sequel to Andy Muschietti's hit 2017 movie and as a huge fan of Stephen King's original 1986 novel he admits it was a huge thrill to get to step foot inside the creepy Neibolt Street house, which leads to Pennywise the Dancing Clown's lair, and ride Bill's bike.

Some of the sequences in the horror were physically challenging but rather than rely on a stuntman McAvoy took it upon himself to put his body on line for the fear-inducing film.

Speaking at the European premiere of 'It Chapter Two', which was held on Monday night (02.09.19) at The Vaults in London, he said: ''The Neibolt Street house was quite a laugh, usually! There was a lot of stunts. I generally got to ride my bike up to it or away from it which was always fun because I loved [the bike] Silver and Silver was a big thing for Bill and for me as a fan of that book. So getting to ride around and shout, 'Hi-yo, Silver, away!' was pretty awesome.

''I got to do a few stunts tumbling out of the house. You could watch the film and it could be a stuntman and you'd never know it wasn't me, but I did it all and it was awesome.''

McAvoy stars alongside Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult members of the Losers' Club who return to Derry, Maine, 27 years after the events of the first film to once again battle child-eating monster Pennywise the Dancing Clown - played by Bill Skarsgard.

'It Chapter Two' hits cinemas this Friday (06.09.19).