'Logan' will be re-released in black and white.

Director James Mangold has revealed that he has been working on a special black and white version of the movie - Hugh Jackman's final outing as Marvel mutant Wolverine - and it will be released on May 16.

He tweeted: ''''Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. Won't be on a TV. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot (sic).''

When one fan questioned him: ''The B&W version does release on Blu-Ray and DVD right?...'', he replied: ''Yes, but it will be on big screens on the 16th.''

Meanwhile, Hugh, 48, recently revealed he and director James pushed for 'Logan', to be given an R rating so that they could portray the character's dark side free from restrictions.

He said: ''It seems to me that Wolverine may be one of the darkest, most complex characters in the comic-book universe.

''Every time for the last 17 years I've seen PG-13, a little part of me has winced going, 'Wolverine would never be in a PG-13 movie'.

''All Jim and I were apprehensive about was taking off the seatbelt, taking off any kind of restriction and just diving into this character.''

But the 48-year-old star insists the movie hasn't been given such a high rating because of violent content.

He said: ''It's not R rated because of the violence, although there is R-rated violence in it.

''That rating is about the subject matter, the way the characters are treated as well as the way the violence is depicted.

''I think this is far more realistic than anything we've done before in the 'X-Men' franchise and maybe many other comic-book movies, far more human.''