James Mangold is reportedly attached to the 'Disorder' remake alongside Taylor Sheridan.

The 53-year-old director and the 'Hell or High Water' screenwriter are to both be at the helm of the upcoming remake of the 2015 French thriller.

In the original film, Matthias Schoenaerts played an ex-special forces soldier who is struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He is hired to protect the wife and son of a wealthy entrepreneur at his South of France estate while he is out of town.

It's understood that Sheridan, 47, has used the original script - penned by Alice Winocour - as a starting point for the reboot but has ''changed the soldier's affliction, added a romance, set the whole thing in Majorca and created a potential franchise character''.

Mangold - who directed 'Logan' - reportedly got onboard the project after he read the script.

And according to Deadline, Sony is ''fast-tracking'' the project with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch producing and Sheridan is expected to look at the script once more alongside Mangold with the view of casting and producing by 2018.

It's not the first time Mangold has been involved in a remake - he directed the 2007 Western '3:10' and 'Yuma' starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale.

Mangold is currently working on an adaptation of Don Winslow's 'The Force' with 20th Century Fox.