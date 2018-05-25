James Mangold is set to helm a 'Star Wars' stand-alone movie about Boba Fett.

The 54-year-old director will be taking the reigns on the next production in the sci-fi franchise's spin-off line, which will focus on Boba Fett, the feared bounty hunter and fan-favourite character of the main series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mangold will also pen the script for the production, which comes after Han Solo's spin-off movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - which opened this week - and 2016's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', which focused on new character Jyn Erso.

Disney and Disney-owned production company Lucasfilm are also reportedly working on solo movies for a slew of 'Star Wars' characters including one centring on Obi-Wan Kenobi, which has Stephen Daldry in negotiations to direct, although no writers are working on a script.

It was previously rumoured that Simon Kinberg, the writer-producer behind the 'X-Men' franchise, would be working on the Boba Fett movie, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will be co-writing the script alongside Mangold, as well as working as a producer.

As of the time of writing, any further details on the movie - including plot and casting details - are being kept under wraps.

Boba Fett - who was played by Jeremy Bulloch - was first introduced in 1980's 'Empire Strikes Back' and then appeared again in 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' as the mercenary who brings Han Solo to the slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Despite having a helmet over his face and very limited time onscreen, the character, with his jet pack and battle-scarred armour, grew to cult status.

Boba Fett's escapades as a bounty hunter were detailed in various books, comics, animated series, video games, and merchandising, but it is not yet known if that media will form the plot of the upcoming movie.