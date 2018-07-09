James Mangold has defended Rian Johnson amid the backlash against 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 54-year-old director - who helmed the widely acclaimed 'Logan' - has come out in support of Rian, after his 2017 'Star Wars' movie divided fans of the money-spinning sci-fi franchise.

He wrote on Twitter: ''At the point when work writing & directing big franchises has become the emotionally loaded equivalent of writing a new chapter of The Bible (w/ the probable danger of being stoned & called a blasphemer), then a lot of bolder minds r gonna leave these films 2 hacks & corp boards. (sic)''

Some users of the micro-blogging website subsequently suggested that some ''hacks'' had already assumed control and that 'The Last Jedi' was the result.

James also spoke out in support of Christopher McQuarrie, who recently directed 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

He said: ''If you feel that is the case, if u feel the film makers are just corporate tools and powerless, then why bitch at us? In the case of @rianjohnson and @chrismcquarrie, i assure you these cats are not ''owned''. They actually fight your battles behind the scenes. (sic)''

James also called on 'Star Wars' fans to channel their inner-Yoda when they're reacting to a new movie in the series.

He wrote: ''The fervor of some attacks has an evangelical ferocity. Now, I get it cause for many folk, including me, the SW saga holds tremendous spiritual power, similar to a religious text. But we must remember to try to handle our disappointments the way Yoda might, as opposed to Darth. (sic)''