James Ivory wants to bring Daniel Day-Lewis out of retirement.

The 90-year-old director wants to make an adaptation of the novel 'Coral Glynn', and has revealed that he's eyeing Day-Lewis - who announced his retirement in 2017, following his appearance in 'Phantom Thread' - for a particular part.

The moviemaker shared: ''I'd also been thinking about doing an adaptation of the novel 'Coral Glynn' by Peter Cameron, which I'd like to direct, set in England in the 1950s.

''There is a sharp detective in the story which would suit Daniel Day-Lewis, just as there are very good parts for Helena Bonham Carter, Julian Sands, and Rupert Graves, now all in their fifties.''

Although Day-Lewis has walked away from the movie business, Ivory is still confident he can convince him to perform a U-turn.

He told FilmComment: ''Daniel has retired from film acting before, but came out to play Abraham Lincoln. Maybe he will also want to play our detective and will be ready to be coaxed out to join his old friends.''

Meanwhile, 'Phantom Thread' producer JoAnne Sellar previously hailed the British actor, saying his ''meticulousness'' was a huge asset to the movie.

She shared: ''I was with him on 'There Will Be Blood', so I had been through it once and understood his process. He'd worked with [director Paul Thomas Anderson] for a year and a half or two years on the script.

''He is really involved in every aspect, from all the set dressing to, obviously on this, costumes, and even down to the locations.''