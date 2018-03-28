James Ivory slammed with the lack of full frontal nudity in 'Call Me By Your Name'.

The 89-year-old screenwriter penned the movie adaptation of the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, which was helmed by Luca Guadagnino, and tells the tale of a love affair between a 17-year-old Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American scholar Oliver (Armie Hammer) in 1980s.

But Guadagnino recently spoke about his reasoning behind not having nudity in the movie, but Ivory - who won a BAFTA and Academy Award for the film - fired back saying it is ''bulls**t''.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''When Luca says he never thought of putting nudity in, that is totally untrue.

''He sat in this very room where I am sitting now, talking about how he would do it, so when he says that it was a conscious aesthetic decision not to - well, that's just bulls**t.''

Ivory goes on to explain how he finds Hollywood's portrayal of sex to be ''phony'' due to actors walking around in sheets ''before or after making love''.

He said ''When people are wandering around before or after making love, and they're decorously covered with sheets, it's always seemed phony to me.

''I never liked doing that. And I don't do it, as you know.''

Ivory then went on to explain how in his 1987 adaptation of E.M Forster's 'Maurice', audiences ''see everything there is to be seen''.

The award winner said: ''To me, that's a more natural way of doing things than to hide them, or to do what Luca did, which is to pan the camera out of the window toward some trees.''

Guadagnino recently revealed he wants to make a ''cycle of films'' about the characters in 'Call Me By Your Name'.

The 46-year-old Italian director said: ''I believe that I will end up making a cycle of films about these characters because I love them so much.

''And I think their experience of life is ripe for many, many adventures.

''I think the next chapter it will be happening right after the fall of the Berlin wall and that great shift that was the end of Russia, of the USSR.

''And we'll see people leaving home and going in the world. That's what I can say for now.''