Metallica have unveiled a new line of Nixon watches which pay homage to their classic albums.

The heavy metal band - comprised of James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich - have teamed up with the watchmaker to create a new line of timepieces celebrating their entire back catalogue, with each new model representing one of their albums.

Each watch features an image on its face which depicts one of the 'Nothing Else Matters' hitmakers' iconic albums, with records including 'Kill Em All', 'Ride The Lightning', 'Master Of Puppets', '... And Justice For All', 'The Black Album', and their latest record 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct' having inspired the range.

The collection will include eight standard models plus a ninth, limited-edition piece, with prices ranging from $125 to $750.

In a statement, the band said: ''Nixon, who began in the '90s in Southern California with the goal of 'making stuff a little better' with a line of custom-built watches, have grown to become one of the premiere lifestyle watch companies, working with some of the greatest action sports athletes in history, including Tony Hawk, John John Florence, Leila Hurst and scores of others.''

The watches will be available in early November but fans can pre-order via the band's online retailer and the band, who think the brand is the perfect partner for them, has also promised that more items from their collaboration will be released next year.

They said: ''They are the perfect partner for us ... independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality.''

Metallica previously joined forces with Nixon in 2010 to create a line of watches for the Musicians Assistance Program charity, and have said they've been ''looking forward'' to another chance to collaborate ever since.

They added: ''We've been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010, when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various 'Tallica members to create watch bands (with proceeds going to the Musicians Assistance Program).''