Metallica are set to receive the Polar Music Prize for 2018.

The 'Nothing Else Matters' rockers will be awarded the prestigious honour - which is given in international recognition of excellence in the world of music - during a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 14, where they will be handed the prize by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Speaking in a press release about the accolade, Metallica said: ''We are truly humbled and inspired to be recognised in this manner and hope you will follow along with us throughout the whole experience.''

The American metal band - who formed in 1981 and are currently comprised of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo - will be joined at the ceremony by fellow laureate Dr. Ahmad Sarmast, founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM), who will also be given the honour for 2018.

Lars and Robert are expected to attend the event on behalf of their band, and citations will be read out by Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Roger Glover, as well as Afghan singer and television personality Aryana Sayeed.

The special ceremony will also include musical performances from Aryana, as well as Loreen, Tuva Syvertsen, Loney Dear, Ghost, and Candlemass.

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 and is one of the most prestigious and unique music prizes in the world, award annually to individuals, groups and institutions in recognition of exceptional achievements.

In previous years, the likes of Sting, Bjork, Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel, Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney have all been recipients of the coveted accolade.