Metallica star James Hetfield has narrated a new documentary about the evils of pornography.
The heavy rock icon impressed writer-director Justin Hunt when the filmmaker interviewed him for his award-winning documentary Absent, and asked Hetfield to front Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly.
The film takes a sweeping look at the impact of pornography on societies around the world.
Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly will be released in April via Video On Demand .
