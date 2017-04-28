James Gunn wants Sylvester Stallone to appear in more Marvel Comics movies.

The 70-year-old actor makes a brief appearance in a post-credits scene of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' but the filmmaker has admitted it is hoped his character, which was kept tightly under wraps, will have a bigger part to play in upcoming films.

He told the Toronto Sun newspaper: ''My plan is to see more of him.

''I'm not sure about him appearing in 'Vol. 3', we'll have to see about that, but it's our plan to see more of Stallone. Kevin (Feige) and I are working on what is going to become of the Marvel Cosmic Universe and where it's going to go. We plan to see the rest of [the Ravagers] in the future.''

The 46-year-old director is currently helping Marvel plan their long-term slate and wants the 'Expendables' star to play a key role.

He added: ''I will be helping to plant the seeds that will lead to the next decade.

''I'm helping to decide what projects we'll be pursuing outside of 'Vol. 3', and what the next cosmic characters we will focus on. It's my plan to find a place for Sly in the future of the Marvel Universe.''

James is busy developing a third 'Guardians' movie and though he thinks a fourth film is a possibility, it would involve a different cast.

He explained: ''I think the first three movies tell a single story and that story is pretty simple.

''I think that there could be a 'Guardians Vol. 4', but it would not be the same. It would not be the same group; basically the story of this group (Star-Lord, Gamora and the rest) ends with 'Vol. 3'.