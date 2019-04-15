Sean Gunn ''knew'' his brother James was ''cut out'' to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and always thought the franchise was ''exactly the perfect kind of project for him''.
James Gunn's brother Sean ''knew from the beginning'' that the director was ''really cut out'' for 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
The 52-year-old director was recently re-hired by Disney to helm the third instalment in the Marvel trilogy after being fired when a string of controversial old Twitter posts resurfaced and Sean - who plays Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - insisted he always thought the franchise was ''exactly the perfect kind of project'' for his brother.
Speaking to ComicBook.com, Sean said: ''I think I always knew from the beginning that my brother James was really cut out for the job.
''You know like I knew when he was hired that like, wow, this is exactly the perfect kind of project for him.
''So I had high hopes that we would make something good, you know? Then I read the script and I'm like, 'This is fantastic!'
''If we're able to actually make the movie as written on the page, make it pop the way that it does from reading the first script, we're really going to have something here, and I think I was one of the most optimistic people on set from the word go.''
As for when he knew the 'Guardians' films were going to be a hit, the 'Gilmore Girls' star admitted that he was ''always pretty confident'' they ''had something massive''.
He explained: ''I always felt pretty confident that we would have something on our hands, at least that people liked, but I never ever imagined that it would be the massive, massive hit that it was.
''I never thought that they would be able to sell so much. That it would be marketed so well and that kids would identify so well to it and that people would compare it to their favourite 80s movies.
''All of the runaway success was something that I never really expected.''
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...