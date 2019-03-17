Producer Peter Safran has confirmed that the new 'Suicide Squad' movie will be a ''total reboot''.
The new 'Suicide Squad' movie will be a ''total reboot''.
Producer Peter Safran has confirmed that the James Gunn-directed project will be a complete reboot of the much-discussed original film, which was released in 2016.
Asked how excited fans should be about 'Suicide Squad 2', Peter explained to JoBlo: ''First of all, we don't call it 'Suicide Squad 2' because it's a total reboot, so it's 'The Suicide Squad' and I think people should be extremely excited about it.
''It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.''
The original 'Suicide Squad' movie boasted a star-studded cast that included the likes of Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Cara Delevingne.
The film performed well at the box office, but was also widely panned by critics.
Meanwhile, James Gunn was recently rehired for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The acclaimed filmmaker - who previously helmed the first two movies in the money-spinning series - was initially axed by Disney following the emergence of old offensive tweets, but he was rehired for the role earlier this month.
Following the announcement, James wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months. I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be.
''I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all. (sic)''
