According to James Gunn, Marvel didn't know he was directing 'The Suicide Squad' when they rehired him to helm 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
Marvel Studios didn't know James Gunn was directing 'The Suicide Squad' when they rehired him to helm 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The 53-year-old filmmaker was fired as the director of the 'Guardians' franchise following the emergence of a series of offensive Twitter messages, and James - who was subsequently rehired by the studio - has now admitted Marvel wasn't aware he was also committed to the 'Suicide Squad' project.
Asked on Instagram whether directing the 'Suicide Squad' movie had influenced the decision to rehire him, James replied: ''I know for a fact they would have as they didn't know about Squad when they first talked to me.''
After Disney - which owns Marvel - announced it was rehiring James to helm 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', the director released a statement saying he took ''full responsibility'' for the controversy.
James said at the time: ''I feel bad for that and take full responsibility.
''Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn't a free speech issue. I said something they didn't like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that. That first day ... I'm going to say it was the most intense of my entire life.
''There have been other difficult days in my life, from the time I got sober when I was younger, to the death of friends who committed suicide.
''But this was incredibly intense. It happened, and suddenly it seemed like everything was gone. I just knew, in a moment that happened incredibly quickly, I had been fired. It felt as if my career was over.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...