'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn and The Hive's David Yarovesky are teaming up on a new horror project.
James Gunn and David Yarovesky are following up their 'Guardians Inferno' viral success with a new horror film.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director and David - director of 2015 scary movie 'The Hive' - previously collaborated on spoof music video 'Guardians Inferno' featuring David Hasselhoff, which went viral earlier this year, and James has now signed up to produce an untitled horror movie, with David at the helm.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James' brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn will write the script.
James' other brother Sean Gunn previously starred in paranornal horror flick 'The Hive'.
James already has a lot on his plate, writing the script for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
He previously confirmed that the next instalment in the franchise will ''kick-start'' the new Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed the fourth 'Avengers' movie, which is slated for a 2019 release, will change the MCU and will signal the end of Phase 3.
James wrote on Twitter to a fan: ''Read Kevin Feige's quotes & not the static around them. It's the end of one long story & the beginning of another. And one of the films that will kickstart the new story will be #GotGVol3. (sic)''
And following on from his work with The Hoff on 'Guardians Inferno', James has also been linked to a possible 'Knightrider' movie.
The 65-year-old actor portrayed lead character Michael Knight in the original TV series from 1982 to 1986, and revealed he has talked to the director about rebooting the franchise.
