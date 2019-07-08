James Gunn is ''talking about'' making a 'Brightburn' sequel.

The 52-year-old director is considering a follow-up film this year's dark sci-fi drama - which follows a young alien (Jackson A. Dunn) who lands on Earth and realises he has super-powers - although he's ''tied up for the next few years'' making DC Comics 'Suicide Squad' reboot and the third instalment in Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

A fan messaged Gunn on Twitter to ask: ''We definitely need @brightburnmovie sequel! Would you be so kind and direct it? @jamesgunn (sic)''

The filmmaker then replied: ''I think I'm tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we're talking about the sequel (sic)''

The film was produced by Gunn and helmed by David Yarovesky and starred Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as the concerned adoptive parents of the young alien they name Brandon.

Banks, 45, previously described the film as the ''origin of a supervillian'' and explained that the movie was a ''really cool mash up'' of the horror and superhero genres.

She said: ''It's a really cool mash up of horror and superhero movie, two things people really love to go see in the theatre, especially mashed together hopefully.

''It's sort of the origin of a supervillian and it sort of asks the question there's a lot of powerful people in the world do they use their power for the greater good or do they not do that?

''And I feel like there's a lot of anxiety about that right now in the world, at least there is for me and I thought that was something we got to explore in this movie.''