James Gunn's new horror project is set to be released later this year.

The 52-year-old director was fired by Disney from the 'Guardian's Of The Galaxy' franchise after a series of tweets from over ten years ago were uncovered. However, things are NOW looking up for James as the secret horror film he produced will be released by Sony in November.

The cast of the movie will include 44-year-old Elizabeth Banks, who collaborated with James on the 2006 comedy horror film 'Slither'.

The movie has been made for the film production company The H Collection, and director David Yarovesky, who directed the music video 'Guardians Inferno' for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' is on board to collaborate.

The horror was announced before this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and very little was known about the covert project after its initial announcement.

In April this year, James posted a photo of himself, Elizabeth and David, and wrote: ''And that's a wrap on @elizabethbanks on #SpecialSecretHorrorProject! She's been incredible to have on board and I'm lucky to have her as a collaborator and as a friend. I learn something new from her every day. Can't wait to do it again soon!'' (sic)

And speaking about working with Elizabeth, he added: ''Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for 'Slither' back in 2005. She's since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I've been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She's the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.''