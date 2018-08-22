The secret horror film produced by James Gunn will be released by Sony in November.
James Gunn's new horror project is set to be released later this year.
The 52-year-old director was fired by Disney from the 'Guardian's Of The Galaxy' franchise after a series of tweets from over ten years ago were uncovered. However, things are NOW looking up for James as the secret horror film he produced will be released by Sony in November.
The cast of the movie will include 44-year-old Elizabeth Banks, who collaborated with James on the 2006 comedy horror film 'Slither'.
The movie has been made for the film production company The H Collection, and director David Yarovesky, who directed the music video 'Guardians Inferno' for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' is on board to collaborate.
The horror was announced before this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and very little was known about the covert project after its initial announcement.
In April this year, James posted a photo of himself, Elizabeth and David, and wrote: ''And that's a wrap on @elizabethbanks on #SpecialSecretHorrorProject! She's been incredible to have on board and I'm lucky to have her as a collaborator and as a friend. I learn something new from her every day. Can't wait to do it again soon!'' (sic)
And speaking about working with Elizabeth, he added: ''Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for 'Slither' back in 2005. She's since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I've been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She's the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...