James Gunn wanted the Skrulls to appear in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

The shapeshifting aliens first appeared in 'Fantastic Four #2' and are known for their shapeshifting abilities. Originally peaceful at first, they eventually became more aggressive and have tried to conquer Earth using their powers and have continually caused problems for the Marvel heroes.

And although it was recently announced that the alien race is set to appear in the 2019 movie 'Captain Marvel', the Skrulls were originally planned to be seen much earlier as the director wanted them to be in the first installment of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Gunn said: ''Marvel never said no. They said yes! It's something that we've talked a lot about dealing with.

''I almost put a Skrull in the Ravagers. But I'm really excited they're coming about, and I think it's going to be fun to see where they go from there, and what happens with the Skrulls in the future of the Marvel Universe.

''I'm a huge fan of the Skrulls.''

The filmmaker - who helmed both instalments of the Chris Pratt movies - admitted he wanted 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to have a singular focus and ultimately chose not to include the Skrulls.

He said: ''I think it's all a matter of how many things you have in a movie. I find that one of the things with writing these movies is that they start off incredibly complicated, and then I have to go 'uhhhh' and cut some of this great stuff.

''So often times there's a lot of different elements, whether it's scenes or characters or cameos or whatever, you end up cutting down, down, down, down until you get to what the movie is.''