Hollywood director James Gunn has revealed he'll remain tight-lipped about 'Suicide Squad 2'.
James Gunn has pledged to remain tight-lipped about 'Suicide Squad 2' - despite intense pressure from fans.
The 53-year-old director is set to helm the superhero movie - which will star the likes of Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman - but he doesn't intend to offer any meaningful insights anytime soon.
Speaking in response to a fan on Twitter, James wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don't know if we'll officially release character info for a long long while to come.
''Right now I'm simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it. And working on Suicide Squad - a property I've loved for many, many years - is truly a dream come true. (sic)''
By contrast, James recently said he was hoping to release some news ''very soon'' about the upcoming movie.
The acclaimed filmmaker - who previously helmed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in 2014 - said on Twitter: ''It's been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I'm hoping to release some news VERY SOON. (sic)''
