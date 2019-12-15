Acclaimed movie-maker James Gunn's has revealed that plans for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' are unaffected by 'Avengers: Endgame'.
The acclaimed movie-maker is currently working on the much-anticipated Marvel film, and in an Instagram live video, James has revealed how the two projects will link.
James - who helmed both of the previous 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies - shared: ''The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them.
''But it won't change according to anything from 'Endgame', because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote 'Guardians 3'.''
James' involvement with the 'Guardians' franchise was previously thrown into doubt following the emergence of a series of offensive tweets.
Initially, Disney fired James and then rehired him, with the filmmaker subsequently taking ''full responsibility'' for the controversy.
He said after being rehired: ''I feel bad for that and take full responsibility.
''Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn't a free speech issue. I said something they didn't like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that. That first day ... I'm going to say it was the most intense of my entire life.
''There have been other difficult days in my life, from the time I got sober when I was younger, to the death of friends who committed suicide.
''But this was incredibly intense. It happened, and suddenly it seemed like everything was gone. I just knew, in a moment that happened incredibly quickly, I had been fired. It felt as if my career was over.''
