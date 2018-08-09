Disney reportedly still wants to use James Gunn's script for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

Despite firing the filmmaker for controversial tweets he made in the past, it appears the studio isn't ready to part ways with the work he has done for the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, negotiations regarding his exit from the project are ongoing, and it's said that Disney is planning on keeping his script for the movie.

The report comes after Dave Bautista suggested he would quit the franchise if a new writer was brought in to take things in a different direction.

He recently told Shortlist: ''Nobody's defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man. I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened, and he's a bit religious, so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: 'f*** this. This is bulls**t.'

''James is one of the kindest, most decent people I've met... Where I'm at right now is that if [Marvel] don't use that script, then I'm going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I'd be doing James a disservice if I didn't.''

If Gunn isn't reinstated - fans and cast alike are calling for Disney to bring him back - the Hollywood Reporter has suggested top studios and producers are waiting for the right time to make an offer.

One senior executive at a rival company said: ''I'd work with him in a heartbeat.''

Another also choosing to remain anonymous added: ''I've been advised that we can't bring anything to him until the Disney matter is 100 percent resolved.''