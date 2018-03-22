James Gunn has said 'Avengers: Infinity War' is ''incredible''.

The 51-year-old filmmaker has helmed the two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies - and is currently working on the third - but now the Marvel characters, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel), will next be seen in the two upcoming 'Avengers' movies.

And the filmmaker took to Twitter to give his views on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dubbed it ''incredible''.

He wrote: ''Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!

''And that's all I'll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar (sic)''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the star's debut in a Marvel production.

Gunn isn't the only member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to praise the new movie after Karen Gillan - who plays Nebula in the Marvel 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Avengers' movies - recently insisted fans will be blown away.

She said: ''I mean, this is so vague but genuinely this is going to be more than a movie, it's going to be like a cinematic event.

''Anyone who is a Marvel fan and knows stuff from 10 years ago will see it become relevant in this. It's like everything that you've known about Marvel is building to this movie.''