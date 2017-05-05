James Gunn took advice from Joss Whedon for the script of the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie after the fellow director said it wasn't ''James Gunn'' enough.
James Gunn took advice from Joss Whedon for the script of the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie.
The 46-year-old filmmaker wrote and directed both instalments of the Marvel Comics movie franchise, and has said that his original scripts fell flat when he gave them to fellow director Joss Whedon - who wrote and directed the 'Avengers' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' movies - because he felt there wasn't enough of his own personality in the writing.
Speaking to MovieMaker about Joss' script advice, James said: ''When Joss Whedon read the first draft that I had written of Guardians of the Galaxy, he thought it wasn't 'James Gunn' enough. I had actually been holding back. I was afraid that to make a huge commercial movie, I had to make it like other movies.
''Joss said, 'I like the parts that are 'James Gunn.' Just make it more 'James Gunn.'' And that's what I did. I was glad he gave me that vote of confidence.''
Meanwhile, the director recently revealed he had ''a lot more freedom'' to develop the characters - which include Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, and Drax, played by Dave Bautista - in the recently released second instalment, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.
He said: ''At the end of the day, we're telling a long-form story that has many different moving parts and within those stories there's a lot of freedom to do what you want.
''And I've been lucky in that the most creatively fulfilling freeing experience I've ever had making a film has been on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' - without a doubt. Because at the end of the day any choice was mine, if there's ever a disagreement we go in my direction.
''The entire story was written by me alone in a room back in August 2014, and it stayed that way from the very beginning.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...