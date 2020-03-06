James Gunn has teased his idea for a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' spin-off movie focused on Drax and Mantis could see the light of day yet.
James Gunn says a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' spin-off movie based on Drax and Mantis ''hasn't been ruled out''.
Dave Bautista - who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise - expressed his interest in reprising the role for the director's movie he has in mind for his alter ego, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
When quizzed on whether he'd play Drax again for a Disney+ series, he told Collider.com: ''What I would like to do is honestly, and this is not my idea, I'm stealing this idea, but James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax/Mantis movie.
''And that's what I would be up for, because there's just too much fun there.''
Gunn shared the article on Twitter and confirmed that his idea for the spin-off could become a reality and he thinks it could be ''amazing''.
He wrote: ''True. But this was never ruled out. I still think it could be amazing. @DaveBautista @PomKlementieff (sic)''
Both Drax and Mantis are set to return for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which is currently scheduled for 2021.
Gunn is helming the third edition of the MCU franchise.
The movie was set to film in 2019, however, was delayed when Gunn was fired and then rehired by Disney following the unearthing of several controversial old Twitter posts in which Gunn made jokes about paedophilia, homosexuals and rape.
The upcoming film will see Chris Pratt return as lead hero Star-Lord as well Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was more than pleased that the director was reinstated in his role.
He said previously: ''I won't say specifically [when Guardians 3 shooting will begin] but I will say we're delaying when the film would have originally been. But thankfully [Gunn] is back and he's doing it and all is right with the world.''
