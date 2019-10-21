James Gunn has shared a passionate post defending Marvel following the negative comments made by directing legends Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese against the superhero franchise.
James Gunn has defended Marvel movies following Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese's criticism of the franchise.
'The Godfather' director Coppola backed Scorsese's recent admission that the superhero films are not real cinema and called them ''despicable''.
Speaking at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, the iconic filmmaker said: ''When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration.
''I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again.
''Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is.''
In response, Gunn - who is best known for helming Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise - stuck up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said superhero films are the western and gangster movies of today, whilst he admitted it's fine that some ''geniuses'' don't ''appreciate'' the movies.
Alongside a picture of comic book creatures Groot and Rocket Racoon, he wrote on Instagram: ''Many of our grandfathers thought all gangster movies were the same, often calling them ''despicable''. Some of our great grandfathers thought the same of westerns, and believed the films of John Ford, Sam Peckinpah, and Sergio Leone were all exactly the same. I remember a great uncle to whom I was raving about Star Wars. He responded by saying, ''I saw that when it was called 2001, and, boy, was it boring!'' Superheroes are simply today's gangsters/cowboys/outer space adventurers. Some superhero films are awful, some are beautiful. Like westerns and gangster movies (and before that, just MOVIES), not everyone will be able to appreciate them, even some geniuses. And that's okay. (sic)''
Scorsese had said Marvel movies are ''amusement parks''.
The veteran filmmaker - who has directed the likes of 'Taxi Driver', 'Goodfellas' and more recently 'The Irishman' - hit out at the blockbusters and insisted movie audiences ''shouldn't be invaded''.
He said: ''The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that's a different experience.
''As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it's something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn't be invaded by it.
''And so that's a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...