Disney is definitely not going to rehire James Gunn as the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The movie studio recently fired Gunn from the project in light of a series of controversial tweets he posted between 2008 and 2012, and Disney has no intention of changing its mind, even though the film's star-studded cast has come out in support of the director.

Disney and Marvel both consider Gunn's tweets to be completely unacceptable in the #MeToo era, according to Variety, which reports that Disney is determined to protect its family-friendly image.

The studio is in no rush to find a replacement and is happy to bide its time in order to secure the ideal candidate for the franchise.

Gunn has already accepted Disney's decision and has apologised for his offensive tweets.

But the 'Guardians' cast - which includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista - have called for him to be reinstated as the director.

In a statement, they said: ''We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.

''In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.''