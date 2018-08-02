Director James Gunn won't be rehired by Disney to helm 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', according to a report.
Disney is definitely not going to rehire James Gunn as the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
The movie studio recently fired Gunn from the project in light of a series of controversial tweets he posted between 2008 and 2012, and Disney has no intention of changing its mind, even though the film's star-studded cast has come out in support of the director.
Disney and Marvel both consider Gunn's tweets to be completely unacceptable in the #MeToo era, according to Variety, which reports that Disney is determined to protect its family-friendly image.
The studio is in no rush to find a replacement and is happy to bide its time in order to secure the ideal candidate for the franchise.
Gunn has already accepted Disney's decision and has apologised for his offensive tweets.
But the 'Guardians' cast - which includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista - have called for him to be reinstated as the director.
In a statement, they said: ''We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.
''In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...