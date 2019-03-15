The Sopranos prequel has been retitled 'Newark' and will be released in September 2020.
'The Sopranos' prequel will be released in September 2020.
New Line have confirmed their long-awaited movie will hit cinemas on September 25 next year and revealed its title has changed from 'The Many Saints of Newark' to simply 'Newark'.
The movie will tell the tale of the origins of anti-hero Tony Soprano, who was played by the late James Gandolfini in the HBO series and will be portrayed by the actor's son Michael in the film.
The story focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) as a mentor to young Tony as his own father, Johnny Boy, was grooming his son on a pathway to organised crime prominence.
Michael previously described his casting - which was secured after an extensive audition process - as a ''profound honour''.
He said: ''It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano. I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark'.''
Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen and Corey Stoll all also star in the ensemble drama, which is being written and produced by 'The Sopranos' creator David Chase, and directed by Alan Taylor.
It was previously revealed there are expected to be call-backs and shout-outs to numerous other characters from the television series within the movie's script.
Chase previously admitted he was ''against'' creating a spin-off for a ''long time'', but became interested in the idea when he explored the 1967 Newark riots which occurred when two Newark Police officers arrested and beat African American taxi driver John Smith and decided the real life event would provide the perfect backdrop for the plot and a look at Tony's formative years.
He previously said: ''I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time. I used to go to down there every Saturday night for dinner with my grandparents. But the thing that interested me most was Tony's boyhood. I was interested in exploring that.
''I was against [the movie] for a long time and I'm still very worried about it, but I became interested in Newark, where my parents came from, and where the riots took place. I was living in suburban New Jersey at the time that happened, and my girlfriend was working in downtown Newark. I was just interested in the whole Newark riot thing. I started thinking about those events and organised crime, and I just got interested in mixing those two elements.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A slow-burning intensity sets this crime thriller apart from the crowd, directed by Belgian filmmaker...
Bob Saginowski works behind the bar at Cousin Marv's in Brooklyn - an establishment often...
With a strikingly against-type performance from the late Gandolfini, this film gives the romantic-comedy formula...
Eva, a divorced, single mother who faces the impending departure of her soon to be...
While not the laugh riot it could have been, this comedy consistently amuses us with...
Burt Wonderstone wanted to be a superstar magician ever since he was a young boy...
Blistering writing, directing and acting hold us firmly in our seats as this procedural drama...
Following the tragic events of the twin towers bombing on September 11th 2001 in New...
A group of three best friends from a New Jersey suburbia set up a rock...
Moral murkiness makes this hitman thriller gripping to watch, mainly because we're never quite sure...
Jackie Cogan is the enforcer in an organized mob. He becomes the key investigator when...
Observant writing and direction make this exploration of grief surprisingly uplifting. This also gives the...
Oskar Schell is an eleven year old genius who views the world differently to others....
Jonze's inventive approach to Maurice Sendak's classic children's book continually confounds our expectations with an...