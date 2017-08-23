James Franco is ''addicted'' to work and admits he ''hit a wall'' when he realised he had a problem with working too much.
The 'Spring Breakers' star - who had previously admitted to dabbling in drugs and alcohol in the past - has confessed he is a complete workaholic.
He said: ''The thing about work addiction is our culture supports it. We reward hard work and success. But it can really mask addictive, escapist behaviour. Every interview I gave, people would tell me, 'You're known for doing all these things, are you a workaholic?' And what I would hear was, 'That means you work really hard. You work harder than anybody.'
''The curse of that is that I actually couldn't enjoy my success. I was nominated for an Oscar, I was working with all my heroes. All the dreams I'd had as a young man had come true. And I still couldn't enjoy it. It was never going to be enough.''
And the 39-year-old actor admits he ''hit a wall'' when he realised he had a problem with working too much.
He added to Australia's GQ magazine: ''I really had a moment of crisis. I hit a wall ... It was a gradual thing. I hadn't been in a relationship in a long time and was, like, realising how much I was running from feelings and people. And how much of my identity was wrapped up in work ...
''But as soon as I took a step back and stopped working, it was like, holy s**t. All the feelings flooded in and it was like this is what I was running from. This is what I was using work to hide from. This is why I had to occupy myself every minute of the day, 24 hours a day. Because I was running, running from emotions and being vulnerable and being around people. Being myself.''
