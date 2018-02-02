James Franco's hand-painted mural has been removed by his high school following the sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor.
James Franco's former high school has removed a mural he painted following sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
The 39-year-old Academy Award nominated actor graduated from Palo Alto Senior High School, in California, back in 1996 and in 2014, James took part in a number of fundraising events for the school including contributing hand-painted artwork and murals.
However, now the artwork has been taken down after a decision was made by the principal Kim Diorio following the sexual misconduct allegations made by five women.
Kim told the school publication The Paly Voice: ''I made the decision we'll take down the mural on the Student Center because I think that's the one that's most visible to the outside community.
''These are still allegations. I can't even say it [the decision to replace the mural] is based on fact because he's denied those allegations and hasn't been charged with a crime.''
'The Disaster Artist' star became the subject of speculation after several women, including 'The Breakfast Club' actress Ally Sheedy made accusations about him on social media during the Golden Globes Awards, where he picked up the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance in 'The Disaster Artist'.
Franco appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to address the claims.
Asked about the tweets he said: ''I haven't read them. I've heard about them,''
He continued: ''I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her.''
James told the host he fully supports the Times Up movement against sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender bias in the entertainment industry, which was the focus of the awards ceremony.
He said: ''I was so excited to win, but being in the room that night was powerful. I support change.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Filmmakers Dan Bush and Conal Byrne attempt a mash-up of a frantic heist movie with...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...