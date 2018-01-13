James Franco's friends have claimed he has been ''really hurt'' by the sexual harassment claims made against him.
The 39-year-old actor has been accused by a number of women of sexual misconduct, including two former acting students and 'Breakfast Club' actress Ally Sheedy, and his friends have now expressed their concerns about the star - who has denied all claims made against him - as the scandal falls in the middle of awards season.
A longtime friend of 'The Disaster Artist' actor told E! News: ''He has gone to great lengths to be more self-reflective and self-aware and accountable. He has taken responsibility for his life and his actions. He is really hurt because he didn't know that we would be in a place where giving someone a voice would be giving someone a license to speak without any accountability.''
It comes after the star was the subject of several ''#MeToo'' tweets during the Golden Globes last weekend, where he picked up the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance in 'The Disaster Artist'.
During the ceremony Ally Sheedy linked James to the #MeToo campaign in tweets that have since been deleted.
She wrote: ''Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.'' And another which read: ''James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.''
After the event, James spoke about the tweets, where he denied any claims of sexual harassment made against him.
He said: ''I haven't read them. I've heard about them. I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her.
''I was so excited to win, but being in the room that night was powerful. I support change.
''In my life, I pride myself in taking responsibility for things I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever something needs to be changed ... I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they haven't had a voice for so long. I don't want to shut them down in any way. It's a good thing I support.
If I have done something wrong, I will fix it - I have to. That's how that works. I don't know what else to do.
''The point is to listen. I am here to listen and learn and change perspective where it's off. I'm completely willing and want to.''
