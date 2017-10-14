James Franco has quit watching porn, despite currently starring in HBO's 'The Deuce', about the rise of the porn industry in New York beginning in the 1970s.
Although the 39-year-old actor is currently starring in HBO's 'The Deuce', about the rise of the porn industry in New York beginning in the 1970s, he revealed that he no longer watches erotica himself.
He told ES magazine: ''I used to watch a lot of porn when I was younger, but I actually do not watch it now. I watched it up until a year ago.''
James also revealed that after years of being a workaholic, he has found a new work/life balance and has been in a relationship for ''four months''.
He said: ''Workaholism is a huge thing, and one of the problems is that it's really hard to see, because hard work is applauded in our culture. As it should be, but I think there's also a line, a very thin line, that I crossed over where there were diminishing returns on the amount of work I was putting in. It was just 'busy work' after a while, an escape rather than discipline that was adding up to better work.''
James also admitted that his upcoming 40th birthday has brought on a ''midlife crisis''.
He said: ''I guess it's called a midlife crisis. I've certainly hit a wall this past year. It's not like I went out and had to buy a Ferrari or anything like that. It was more about re-prioritising and figuring out what was meaningful. I've been known as a guy that just did a lot of things, I already went through a lot of the phases I think people go through in their midlife crisis. So, for me it was really about cutting back and focusing on figuring out what I really wanted to spend my time on.''
