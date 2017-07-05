James Franco used to pick dates up when he was working at McDonalds drive-thrus.

The 'Spring Breakers' star was working at the fast food joint when he was taking acting classes and thought it would be a good idea to test his accents out on the customers and despite him insisting his efforts weren't very good, it led him to get a few girls' numbers.

He said: ''I was in acting class, and I would practice different accents in the drive-thru, like really bad accents. But people believed me. So I'd be like [in terrible Italian-American accent] 'Hey, welcome to McDonald's. May I help you?' You know, like, that bad.

''And I'd always know that they were interested 'cause they'd come back around. So, you know, a young lady would be like, 'Oh, I forgot the, uh, strawberry milkshake.' She'd come back and she'd be like, 'Well, I'm trying to learn Italian. Maybe you could give me some Italian lessons.' I'd go [in accent], 'Yeah, yeah, sure.'

''But then there were a couple, I guess, with my Irish accent or, like, my Brooklyn accent - those I could go out on dates with. You know, we went to see Titanic, and I had to keep it up. You know, so like [in equally bad Brooklyn accent], 'Whoa, Leonardo. Wow, he was amazing. Yo, oh.'''

However, eventually, the 39-year-actor had to tell the girls the truth and admits the hope of a relationship took a nosedive from there.

He told the new issue of W magazine: ''Then I always had to break it to 'em, 'cause they'd call me, and it was before cell phones.

''So I'd pick up the phone, I didn't know who it was. And I'd be like [in regular voice], 'Hello?' And they'd be like, 'James, is that you? What happened to your accent?' It was always the worst, as if I was this huge imposter.

''Like, I had to come clean, 'Hey, I'm not from Brooklyn. I'm from Palo Alto.' And they just look at me like I'm a complete stranger. And it usually ended right there.''