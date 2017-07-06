James Franco has revealed jealousy got him into acting when he thought his high school girlfriend was being stolen by a fellow thespian.
James Franco says jealousy got him into acting.
The 'Spring Breakers' star decided to join his high school's drama department when the girl he was dating was asked to act alongside another student who had crafted and was starring in a romantic one-act.
He said: ''I started acting my senior year in high school. I had loved movies since as long as I can remember. Then finally my senior year, I started acting. And I had a girlfriend in the drama program, and she had been asked to do a one-act by this guy. And he had written this one-act and was directing and starring in it.
''It was this romantic piece, and they were gonna make out in it. And I got really jealous, and I begged her not to do it. But she did it anyway, as she should have. I realise in hindsight that I was jealous probably more because he had constructed this whole thing and he'd written it and directed it and was acting in it - it was, like, all the things that I wanted to do. And so as my revenge, I decided that I would join the drama class.''
After finding his new passion, the 39-year-old actor decided to drop out of school to pursue his career fully.
He added to W magazine: ''I got the leads in the last two plays that year. Then I hadn't applied to any drama schools 'cause I was too late, and so I wasn't in the theater program at UCLA. But I was in L.A., and there was, like, a guy in my dorm that was on the show Cybill, with Cybill Shepherd.
''It was just all around me, and I was like, 'Well, I, I need to do this now.' So I dropped out of school. My parents wouldn't support me anymore. So I worked at McDonald's for two or three months ... Then I got a Pizza Hut commercial, and then not long after that I did Freaks and Geeks. So it all worked out.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...
David Skylark (James Franco) is a worldwide celebrity. His talk show is watched everyone, including...