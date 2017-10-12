Hollywood star James Franco has confessed he is in the midst of a ''midlife crisis''.
The Oscar-nominated actor will turn 40 in April next year and as his landmark birthday appears on the horizon, the self-confessed ''workaholic'' has admitted to reconsidering his life priorities over the last 12 months.
James explained: ''I guess it's called a midlife crisis. I've certainly hit a wall this past year. It's not like I went out and had to buy a Ferrari or anything like that.
''It was more about re-prioritising and figuring out what was meaningful. I've been known as a guy that just did a lot of things.''
As well as working in Hollywood, James has also pursued his passions of poetry, photography and filming teaching over recent years.
But over the last year, James has made a conscious decision to become more focused in how he spends his time.
The Hollywood star told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''I already went through a lot of phases I think people go through in their midlife crisis.
''So for me it was really about cutting back and focusing, and figuring out what I really wanted to spend my time on.''
James confessed that earlier in his career, he crossed the ''very thin line'' between working hard and working too much.
The 'Pineapple Express' star reflected: ''Workaholicism is a huge thing, and one of the problems is that it's really hard to see, because hard work is applauded in our culture.
''As it should be, but I think there's also a line, a very thin line, that I crossed over where there were diminishing returns on the amount of work I was putting in.
''It was just 'busy work' after a while, an escape rather than discipline that was adding up to better work.''
