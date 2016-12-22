James Franco gave Bryan Cranston a painting of a marijuana leaf and had mixed the drug in with the paint.
James Franco gave Bryan Cranston a marijuana painting.
The 38-year-old actor created most of the artwork seen in his character's home in 'Why Him?' and gifted his co-star a ''beautiful'' picture of a marijuana leaf, but had mixed the drug in with the paint he used.
Discussing the art in the film, he said: ''I did a lot of them, yes.
''There was supposed to be a lot of art in the house, and they consulted me, 'What kind of art do you think you would have?' They showed me kind of very generic paintings, so I thought, 'Well, I have some paintings that may be funnier and may be more in line with the character.' ''
While Bryan, 60, thought the marijuana leaf painting was ''beautiful'', his wife Robin Dearden wasn't so impressed.
Appearing on 'Conan' alongside James, he said: ''It was a beautiful painting of a marijuana leaf... He actually painted it with real marijuana in the paint...
''I brought it home to my wife. We've been together for almost 30 years, and we have a nice little Connecticut home, and I said, 'Honey, where do you think this would fit?'
''And she said, 'I don't know if it would fit anywhere.' ''
But his co-star had a suggestion.
He quipped: ''Over the bed.''
Also on the show, James showed off one of the pieces of his art, which was called 'Humping Capybaras', depicting two of the rodents - but admitted he had initially made a mistake.
He said: ''I got it wrong. I thought they were hamsters, so it was 'F' word hamsters, and then I put it online and everyone was like, 'No, those are capybaras.' So I PG'd it up.''
