The True Blood and Tron: Legacy star will play Sarek in the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, which begins shooting next week ahead of a tentative release in May (16).

The project was scheduled to debut in January (17), and may be pushed back again as CBS TV bosses finetune the script and plot.

A new statement reads: "This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it's best for the show. We've said from the beginning it's more important to do this right than to do it fast."

Frain joins an ensemble led by Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, and Michelle Yeoh.